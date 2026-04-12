Bill aims to lift minimum insurance requirement for carriers to $5 million

Legislation introduced in the U.S. House by a group of Democratic lawmakers would lift the minimum insurance requirement for motor carriers to $5 million from the current $750,000.

The Fair Compensation for Truck Crash Victims Act would also index the new minimum insurance requirement to inflation.

In a statement, lead sponsors Rep. Jesus “Chuy” García of Illinois and Derek Tran of California said increasing outdated insurance requirements can protect “truck crash victims and their loved ones from the financial debt caused by loss of life or lifelong injuries in a catastrophic truck crash.” The Truck Safety Coalition, Parents Against Tired Truckers, and Road Safe America are among the groups that have endorsed the legislation.

The $750,000 minimum insurance requirement for interstate motor carriers was first set in 1980. Similar legislation has been introduced several other times in recent years, but has failed to advance.

The bill was referred to the House Transportation & Infrastructure Committee. Chairman Rep. Sam Graves (R-Kan.) recently announced his retirement but said the committee would soon begin moving a draft surface transportation reauthorization bill. The current highway funding law expires on Sept. 30.

In a report sent to Congress earlier this year, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration said that “the landscape of crash costs” exceeds existing minimum financial responsibility requirements, and there is “a disparity between current minimums and the actual costs incurred in some fatal and severe/critical injury incidents.”

However, FMCSA noted that its ability to provide a thorough assessment of motor carrier financial responsibility requirements is limited due to factors such as outdated data and the confidentiality of lawsuits under non-disclosure agreements.