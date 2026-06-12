Blitz in Ontario’s Grey Bruce region puts nearly half of inspected trucks OOS

Nearly half of inspected commercial vehicles were placed out of service during a recent enforcement blitz in southwestern Ontario’s Grey Bruce region earlier this month.

The Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police, in partnership with the Owen Sound Police Service, Saugeen Shores Police Service, Hanover Police Service, West Grey Police Service, and the Ontario Ministry of Transportation, conducted a four-day commercial motor vehicle enforcement initiative on June 1-3 and 5.

During the initiative, officers conducted 95 commercial motor vehicle inspections. As a result, 81 charges were laid for various violations, and 41 vehicles were deemed unsafe and placed out of service — about 43% of those inspected.

The coordinated traffic safety initiative focused on ensuring compliance with provincial legislation and improving road safety by targeting commercial motor vehicles operating throughout the Grey Bruce region, according to a news release.

Violations identified included mechanical deficiencies, improper documentation, and other safety-related infractions that posed a risk to public safety.