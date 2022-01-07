Border agencies extend in-transit processes

Border officials will maintain temporary in-transit processes until March 31, adding to the regulatory relief offered in the wake of B.C. floods.

The announcement from the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) comes in the wake of a U.S. Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) decision to extend flood relief exemptions until Jan. 31.

Highway 5 – Bottletop Bridge. (Photo: B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure)

“Although transit times into and out of the province remain much longer than normal, the use of the temporary process has been extremely helpful in minimizing delay times and keeping store shelves stocked to assist businesses and families during their time of need,” the Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) said in a related bulletin.

“Carriers operating into B.C. are reporting that many roadways are currently handling much more commercial traffic and volume than normal. This will be further compounded by the potential for harsher winter weather conditions, which could be a challenge for drivers that are unfamiliar with B.C. roadways.”