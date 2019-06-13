Truck News

News

Brad Fletcher named PMTC chairman

NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. – Brad Fletcher, a regional fleet manager with the Terrapure Enviromental waste management service, has been named chairman of the Private Motor Truck Council of Canada ahead of the group’s annual conference.

Shari Lagala of Patene Building Supplies is first vice-chairwoman. Steve Lawn, fleet manager at Parkland Fuel Corporation, is second vice-chairwoman.

Directors for the group that represents private trucking fleets are:

  • Kimberly Biback, Sharp Transportation
  • John Bowen, Volvo Trucks Canada Inc
  • Phil Camp, Paccar Leasing Company
  • Mathew Carr, CPC Logistics Canada
  • Gerald Caroll, Wesbell Logistics
  • Jim Dimech, Praxair Canada Inc
  • Ted Dezsenyi, FedEx Ground Package Systems Ltd
  • Sanchia Duran, Blackberry Radar
  • Fred Hildebrand, Rush Truck Leasing
  • Jason Hinton, Burnbrae Farms Ltd
  • Marcus Mares, Trimble Canada
  • David Marvin, Tandet
  • Terry Maw, Trailer Wizards
  • Jon Ratnasamy, Wolseley Canada
  • Kim Richardson, TTSAO
  • Kevin Riley, Maple Leaf Foods
  • Dennis Shantz, Home Hardware Stores Ltd.
  • Michael Thomson, MEE/ISB Canada
  • Claudio VendittiPenske,  Truck Leasing Canada Inc
  • Andy Walker, Molson Coors
  • Donald Williams, Aviva Canada
  • Imre Zalan, Chemtrade Logistics

Watch www.trucknews.com for full coverage of the PMTC’s annual conference.

 

