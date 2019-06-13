Brad Fletcher named PMTC chairman

NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. – Brad Fletcher, a regional fleet manager with the Terrapure Enviromental waste management service, has been named chairman of the Private Motor Truck Council of Canada ahead of the group’s annual conference.

Shari Lagala of Patene Building Supplies is first vice-chairwoman. Steve Lawn, fleet manager at Parkland Fuel Corporation, is second vice-chairwoman.

Directors for the group that represents private trucking fleets are:

Kimberly Biback, Sharp Transportation

John Bowen, Volvo Trucks Canada Inc

Phil Camp, Paccar Leasing Company

Mathew Carr, CPC Logistics Canada

Gerald Caroll, Wesbell Logistics

Jim Dimech, Praxair Canada Inc

Ted Dezsenyi, FedEx Ground Package Systems Ltd

Sanchia Duran, Blackberry Radar

Fred Hildebrand, Rush Truck Leasing

Jason Hinton, Burnbrae Farms Ltd

Marcus Mares, Trimble Canada

David Marvin, Tandet

Terry Maw, Trailer Wizards

Jon Ratnasamy, Wolseley Canada

Kim Richardson, TTSAO

Kevin Riley, Maple Leaf Foods

Dennis Shantz, Home Hardware Stores Ltd.

Michael Thomson, MEE/ISB Canada

Claudio VendittiPenske, Truck Leasing Canada Inc

Andy Walker, Molson Coors

Donald Williams, Aviva Canada

Imre Zalan, Chemtrade Logistics

