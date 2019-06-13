Brad Fletcher named PMTC chairman

NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. – Brad Fletcher, a regional fleet manager with the Terrapure Enviromental waste management service, has been named chairman of the Private Motor Truck Council of Canada ahead of the group’s annual conference.
Shari Lagala of Patene Building Supplies is first vice-chairwoman. Steve Lawn, fleet manager at Parkland Fuel Corporation, is second vice-chairwoman.
Directors for the group that represents private trucking fleets are:
