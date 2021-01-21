Brampton rallies behind ODTA in SPIF row

The Brampton City Council has unanimously adopted a resolution supporting the Ontario Dump Truck Association (ODTA) in its fight with the province over the enforcement of a weights and dimensions regulation.

The ODTA has held a series of protests against the regulation. (Photo: Jag Gundu/ODTA)

The province began implementing Ontario Regulation 413/05: Vehicle Weights and Dimensions for Safe, Productive, Infrastructure-Friendly (SPIF) Vehicles on New Year’s Day.

The regulation was introduced in four phases during 2000-11, and operators have had nearly 10 years of grandfathering period to comply with the rule.

That deadline expired Dec. 31.

Trucks with SPIF configurations are allowed a gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) of 36 metric tonnes while non-SPIF vehicles will be restricted to operating at a GVWR of 27 tonnes.

The ODTA, which has been holding protests against the regulation, wants the province to grandfather their vehicles for their full lifespan without any weight restrictions.

The Ministry of Transportation has rejected that demand.

The ODTA has said that most of its members cannot afford to retrofit their vehicles with steer axles and weight distribution systems because that would cost between $25,000 and $40,000.

Impact on livelihoods

Voting on a motion moved by Gurpreet Singh Dhillon on Wednesday, the Brampton City Council urged the province to review the regulation.

The council said the enforcement of the law will significantly impact the livelihoods of a large number of dump truck owners and operators, many of whom are from Brampton.

“Many Bramptonians are employed in the industry, and will suffer a great financial loss, up to $40,000 per truck, if they are forced to accept the new regulations” said Dhillon.

“I sincerely hope that the provincial government will listen to the request of Brampton Council, and work collaboratively with the Ontario Dump Truck Association and dump truck owners everywhere to come up with viable solution.”

The council said Brampton’s mayor will now seek a meeting between the ODTA and the province to discuss the issue.