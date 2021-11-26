Brandt Group, John Deere giving $120K to Red Cross

The Brandt Group of Companies and John Deere Foundation are together committing $120,000 to support the Canadian Red Cross in B.C. flood relief efforts.

“Stepping up when our employees, customers and the community need us most is part of who we are at Brandt,” CEO Shaun Semple said in a related press release.

Highway 5 – Bottletop Bridge. (Photo: B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure)

“It’s been a challenging year in British Columbia. Financial support from Brandt and the John Deere Foundation helps the Canadian Red Cross respond to the impacts of the recent floods and extreme weather and provide much-needed assistance to those who need it most,” said Pat Quealey, vice-president – British Columbia and Yukon at the Canadian Red Cross.

“Money raised will enable the Red Cross to carry out relief, recovery, resiliency and risk reduction activities in British Columbia. We are grateful for this support.”

Regina-based Brandt includes business such as Brandt Agricultural Products, Brandt Engineered Products, Brandt Equipment Solutions, Brandt Road Rail, Brandt Positioning Technology, Brandt Truck Rigging & Trailers, Brandt Finance, Brandt Developments Ltd., Brandt Road Technology, Brandt Mineral Technology, and Brandt Tractor.