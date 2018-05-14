Bulk haulers protest in Quebec

QUEBEC, Que.– Hundreds of bulk truck operators are demonstrating across Quebec today, in a bid for tighter controls on those allowed to work on provincial construction projects.

The protest is being led by members of the Association Nationale des Camionneurs Artisans, who were raising concerns at about 60 locations across the province.

A convoy left LaSalle, Que. at about 7 a.m. before heading toward Highway 20. Another 15 reportedly blocked the entrance to a Transportation Ministry office in Sherbrooke.

About half of the drivers working on government construction projects are linked to private companies, and the association says this opens the door to corruption. In contrast, more than 300 Quebec municipalities require contractors to use those who are governed by the Commission des Transports du Quebec.