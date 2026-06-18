C.H. Robinson’s BidBoardX aims to create long-term freight relationships

C.H. Robinson announced the launch of BidBoardX, a digital freight tool that gives carriers access to longer-term committed freight opportunities.

“Small carriers want consistent, predictable revenue opportunities, while mid- to large-size carriers want to optimize their networks. With BidBoardX, they get direct access to the opportunities that best fit their business needs,” said Adam McDonough, vice president for capacity at C.H. Robinson.

The company said the term “committed freight” refers to planned, higher-volume shipments with defined timelines.

Finding these opportunities has historically been a manual process with limited visibility. However, through BidBoardX, certified carriers can search for freight that previously wasn’t accessible to them.

C.H. Robinson added that trusted experts can help shippers ensure that the carriers moving their freight meet safety standards. The selection of carriers has become an even larger issue since the Supreme Court ruled that freight brokers can be held liable for negligence under state laws for highway accidents.

The case, Montgomery v. Caribe Transport II, involved a highway accident blamed on a truck driver whose employer was hired by C.H. Robinson. The company recently outlined several additional steps it was taking as part of the carrier safety and vetting processes.

The company is the nation’s largest freight broker, connecting 450,000 carriers with 75,000 customers. C.H. Robinson manages 37 million shipments annually, representing about $23 billion in freight.