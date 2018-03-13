Campaign launched to expedite ELDs

TORONTO, Ont. — The Canadian Trucking Alliance has launched a letter-writing campaign to call on all provinces to mandate electronic logging devices (ELDs) by the end of 2019.

The link to the e-letter campaign, reaching out to Canada’s transport ministers, can be reached by clicking here. Separate letters have been written for carriers or owner-operators already running ELDs and wanting to see them as soon as possible, as well as carriers about to invest in the technology.

The letter stresses that the end of paper logbooks will reduce fatigue and distraction-related collisions and violations, make fleets more efficient, and provide drivers a “happier, safe working environment” by restricting unreasonable demands.

“The ELD mandate will be one of the most significant safety measures each province can adopt to improve road safety. To delay it could cost the lives of travelling Canadians that would have otherwise been saved with an expedited schedule,” said alliance chairman Gene Orlick, of Orlick Transportation in Calgary. “This letter reinforces to the government the industry wants a rule in place by the fourth quarter of 2019. That should be more than enough time for government and industry to conduct all the necessary investments, education and training.”