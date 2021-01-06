Canada Cartage acquires Ottawa-based City Transfer

OTTAWA, Ont. – Canada Cartage has acquired Ottawa-based City Transfer, a fleet that provides same-day transportation, dedicated transportation, third-party logistics, warehousing, and call cartage work in Canada and the U.S.

The majority of City Transfer employee have signed on with Canada Cartage, while owner and general manager Val Milio will remain with the business for a “number of months” during the transition, Canada Cartage says in a press release. The remaining senior management team has accepted positions with Canada Cartage.

The acquisition also provides more capacity and service capabilities for truckload and less-than-truckload activities.

City Transfer assets include refrigerated and heated trailers, while services are offered through offices in Toronto, Hamilton, Montreal and Ottawa.

“This acquisition will help to continue to grow their business, and also expand Canada Cartage’s services in Eastern Ontario and Ottawa,” said Canada Cartage president and CEO Jeff Lindsay. “We share the same commitment to customer service and going the extra mile for our clients, and believe that this partnership will strengthen both organizations.”

The Canada Cartage group of companies operates under Canada Cartage, CCLS, and Speedee Transport brand names. They collectively have 3,500 employees across the country.