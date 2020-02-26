Canada further delays trailer GHG rule, as U.S. legal challenges continue

OTTAWA, Ont. – Canada will further delay a coming round of trailer-related GHG regulations by up to one more year, as a legal challenge continues around similar rules in the U.S.

“The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (U.S. EPA) trailer standards continue to be legally stayed, and ECCC [Environment and Climate Change Canada] continues to monitor U.S. developments, as well as the economic impacts if Canada proceeded to implement the trailer standards without the standards of the U.S. EPA being in force,” says an ECCC notice distributed by the Canadian Transportation Equipment Association.

The first delay came in the form of an interim order issued on May 27, 2019. The second interim order is expected before May 27, 2020, to avoid a regulatory gap.

It’s the first time emissions-related standards would be applied to trailers, requiring enhancements such as aerodynamic devices.

Canadian regulators also say they will be reaching out to stakeholders this spring to discuss economic trends in Canada’s trailer market, and to seek comments on the next steps for trailer standards in Canada.

The GHG standards for trailers have been supported by the Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) and the American Trucking Associations (ATA).

“As a result of the US legal issues and questions surrounding the integration of manufacturing practices for North American trailer makers, CTA requested ECCC re-examine the specifics of the Canadian trailer rule in light of the U.S. delay and its impact on the Canadian industry and timelines for compliance,” the CTA said today in a written statement. “Both the Canadian trucking and trailer manufacturing community supported the call.”