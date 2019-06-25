Canada represented at Mack Masters Competition

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Top Dogs from Lounsbury Truck Centre in Moncton, N.B., represented Canada at this year’s Mack Masters Competition.

The event evaluates participants’ knowledge of Mack service systems and procedures and pits teams from across North America against each other. The overall winner this year was Team Rise for the Anthem, from Bruckner Truck Sales in Shreveport, La.

For the first time, an apprentice team was invited to participate. Team Pac Coast One took that honor, from Pacific Coast Heavy Truck Group in Vancouver, B.C.

“Not all superheroes wear capes, but our service technicians proudly wear the Mack Bulldog on their uniforms and deliver the expert knowledge and service our customers require,” said Jonathan Randall, Mack Trucks senior vice-president, North American sales and marketing.

The competition began in November, 2018, with early rounds of online challenges. More than 500 teams participated, with 10 teams moving on to represent their region in the finals.