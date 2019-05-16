Canada wants distracted driver training in MELT programs

TORONTO, Ont. – Training to combat distracted driving is set to become part of Canada’s plans for mandatory entry-level driver training (MELT).

The commitment to introduce a national driver training standard was unveiled following a fatal truck crash involving a bus carrying members of the Humboldt Broncos hockey team, killing 16.

The federal government released a request for proposal this week specifically to develop a distracted driving training module, the Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) reports.

“Distracted driving is a growing problem on our roadways and risks the safety of every type of driver,” said alliance president Stephen Laskowski.

“The majority of fleets in Canada have distracted driver training and monitoring policies in place to mitigate the negative effects of distracted driving. However, this development will provide the provinces with a potential distracted driver MELT module that would ensure all new entrants coming into our sector understand the safety consequences of distracted driving behavior.”

The government says its goal with this project is to develop training material that would help address driver distractions and offer guidelines to help fleet managers mitigate the issue.