Canada’s biggest truck fleets: The Top 100 (1-25)

The Today’s Trucking Top 100 ranking of Canada’s largest for-hire truck fleets has been compiled for 2022. While much has changed in the wake of recent mergers and acquisitions, there are some familiar faces at the top.

Here are the rankings for the 25 largest fleets among them. (Rankings are based on equipment totals provided to Today’s Trucking.)

(Photo: TFI International)

TFI International (2022 ranking: 1)

St. Laurent, QC

Customer line: 514-331-4000

www.tfiintl.com

Straight trucks: 1,429

Tractors: 12,004

Trailers: 48,612

Owner-operators: 9,857

Employees: 38,559

Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, expedited, intermodal, temperature control, bulk, tanker, warehousing

Stock: TSE: TFII

(File photo: NACFE)

Day & Ross (2)

Customer line: 866-329-7677

www.dayross.com

Straight trucks: 715

Tractors: 4,715

Trailers: 14,000

Owner-operators: 2,300

Employees: 5,215

Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, expedited, intermodal, temperature control, bulk, tanker, warehousing

(File photo: Greg Decker)

Mullen Group (3)

Okotoks, AB

Customer line: 866-995-7711

www.mullen-group.com

Straight trucks: 1,559

Tractors: 3,531

Trailers: 9,215

Owner-operators: 1,413

Employees: 5,034

Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, expedited, intermodal, temperature control, bulk, tanker, warehousing

Stock: TSE: MTL

(File photo: CN)

Canadian National Transportation (4)

Montreal, QC

Customer line: 888-888-5909

www.cn.ca

Straight trucks: 0

Tractors: 0

Trailers: 9,215

Owner-operators: 1,413

Employees: 5,034

(* totals do not reflect TransX holdings)

Services: intermodal, temperature control

Stock: TSE: CNR

(File photo: Bison)

Bison Transport (5)

Winnipeg, MB

Customer line: 800-363-0003

www.bisontransport.com

Straight trucks: 0

Tractors: 2,140

Trailers: 6,070

Owner-operators: 1,050

Employees: 2,650

Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, expedited, intermodal, temperature control, warehousing

GFL Environmental (6)

Vaughan, ON

Customer line: 866-417-2797

www.gflenv.com

Straight trucks: 5,048

Tractors: 597

Trailers: 1,920

Owner-operators: 68

Employees: 8,993

Services: dedicated, bulk, tanker

Stock: TSE: GFL

(Photo: Trimac Transportation)

Trimac (7)

Calgary, AB

Customer line: 403-298-5100

www.trimac.com

Straight trucks: 9

Tractors: 2,082

Trailers: 3,493

Owner-operators: 1,160

Employees: 3,438

Services: truckload, dedicated, intermodal, bulk, tanker, warehousing

(Photo: Canada Cartage)

Canada Cartage (8)

Mississauga, Ont.

Customer line: 800-268-2228

www.canadacartage.com

Straight trucks: 416

Tractors: 1,451

Trailers: 3,093

Owner-operators: 860

Employees: 3,468

Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, expedited, intermodal, temperature control, tanker, warehousing

Paul Richmond and Bob Hagen have each been honored by Challenger Motor Freight for covering more than 3 million miles in their respective careers. (Photo: Supplied)

Challenger Motor Freight (9)

Cambridge, ON

Customer line: 800-265-6358

www.challenger.com

Straight trucks: 0

Tractors: 1,295

Trailers: 3,380

Owner-operators: 250

Employees: 1,227

Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, expedited, intermodal, temperature control, bulk, warehousing

Charger Logistics (10)

Brampton, ON

Customer line: 905-793-3525

www.chargerlogistics.com

Straight trucks: 5

Tractors: 880

Trailers: 3,500

Owner-operators: 750

Employees: N/A

Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, expedited, temperature control, warehousing

(File photo: Manitoulin)

Manitoulin (11)

Gore Bay, ON

Customer line: 800-265-1485

www.manitoulintransport.com

Straight trucks: 315

Tractors: 1,205

Trailers: 2,340

Owner-operators: 365

Employees: N/A

Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, expedited, intermodal, temperature control, tanker, warehousing

File photo: James Menzies

Titanium Transportation Group (12)

Bolton, ON

Customer line: 905-266-3010

www.ttgi.com

Straight trucks: 2

Tractors: 800

Trailers: 3,000

Owner-operators: 403

Employees: 1,100

Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, expedited, intermodal, temperature control, bulk, tanker, warehousing

Stock: CVE: TTR

(File photo: C.A.T.)

CAT/ Canadian American Trans. (13)

Coteau-du-Lac, QC

Customer line: 800-363-5313

www.cat.ca

Straight trucks: 0

Tractors: 925

Trailers: 2,750

Owner-operators: 125

Employees: 1,286

Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, expedited, intermodal, temperature control, bulk, tanker, warehousing

(File photo)

M-O Freightworks (14)

Brampton, ON

Customer line: 905-792-6100

www.m-o.com

Straight trucks: 126

Tractors: 515

Trailers: 2,979

Owner-operators: 417

Employees: N/A

Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, expedited, intermodal, temperature control, bulk, tanker, warehousing

KAG Canada (15)

Edmonton, AB

Customer line: 780-472-6633

www.westcanbulk.ca

Straight trucks: 0

Tractors: 1,048

Trailers: 2,500

Owner-operators: 200

Employees: 1,690

Services: dedicated, bulk, tanker

(File photo)

Consolidated FastFrate (16)

Woodbridge, ON

Customer line: 800-268-1564

www.fastfrate.com

Straight trucks: 18

Tractors: 1,446

Trailers: 2,050

Owner-operators: 1,028

Employees: 2,530

Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, expedited, intermodal, temperature control, bulk, warehousing

(Photo: Steve Bouchard)

Groupe Robert (17)

Rougemont, QC

Customer line: 800-361-8281

www.robert.ca

Straight trucks: 4

Tractors: 927

Trailers: 2,470

Owner-operators: 366

Employees: 3,200

Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, intermodal, temperature control, bulk, tanker, warehousing

(Photo: UPS)

UPS Canada (18)

Mississauga, ON

Customer line: 800-742-5877

www.ups.com/ca

Straight trucks: 2,862

Tractors: 170

Trailers: 362

Owner-operators: 0

Employees: 13,000

Services: truckload, LTL, expedited, intermodal, temperature control, warehousing

Stock: NYSE: UPS

(Photo: KTG)

Kriska Transportation Group (19)

Prescott, ON

Customer line: 800-461-8000

www.kriskagroup.com

Straight trucks: 1

Tractors: 785

Trailers: 2,186

Owner-operators: 235

Employees: 937

Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, expedited, intermodal, temperature control, warehousing

(Photo: GLS Canada)

General Logistics Systems – GLS Canada (20)

Dorval, QC

Customer line: 888-463-4266

www.gls-canada.com

Straight trucks: 99

Tractors: 546

Trailers: 1,795

Owner-operators: 825

Employees: 2,100

Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, expedited, intermodal

Stock: LON: RMG

(Photo: Highlight)

Highlight Motor Group (21)

Concord, ON

Customer line: 905-761-1400

www.highlightmotor.com

Straight trucks: 12

Tractors: 625

Trailers: 1,450

Owner-operators: 25

Employees: 1,200

Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, expedited, intermodal, temperature control, warehousing

(Photo: Purolator)

Purolator (2022)

Mississauga, ON

Customer line: 888-744-7123

www.purolator.com

Straight trucks: 181

Tractors: 592

Trailers: 1,084

Owner-operators: 0

Employees: 13,000

Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, expedited, intermodal, temperature control, bulk, warehousing

(File photo: XTL)

XTL Transport (23)

Etobicoke, ON

Customer line: 800-665-9318

www.xtl.com

Straight trucks: 0

Tractors: 456

Trailers: 1,273

Owner-operators: 50

Employees: 775

Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, intermodal, temperature control, bulk, tanker, warehousing

(Photo: Pride Group)

Pride Group Logistics (24)

Mississauga, ON

Customer line: 905-564-7458

www.shipwithpride.com

Straight trucks: 11

Tractors: 397

Trailers: 1,276

Owner-operators: 194

Employees: 471

Services: truckload, dedicated, expedited, intermodal, temperature control, warehousing

Siemens Transportation Group (25)

Saskatoon, SK

Customer line: 800-667-8556

www.siemenstransport.com

Straight trucks: 14

Tractors: 359

Trailers: 1,310

Owner-operators: 163

Employees: 734

Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, expedited, intermodal, temperature control, bulk, warehousing