Canada’s biggest truck fleets: The Top 100 (1-25)
The Today’s Trucking Top 100 ranking of Canada’s largest for-hire truck fleets has been compiled for 2022. While much has changed in the wake of recent mergers and acquisitions, there are some familiar faces at the top.
Here are the rankings for the 25 largest fleets among them. (Rankings are based on equipment totals provided to Today’s Trucking.)
TFI International (2022 ranking: 1)
St. Laurent, QC
Customer line: 514-331-4000
Straight trucks: 1,429
Tractors: 12,004
Trailers: 48,612
Owner-operators: 9,857
Employees: 38,559
Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, expedited, intermodal, temperature control, bulk, tanker, warehousing
Stock: TSE: TFII
Day & Ross (2)
Customer line: 866-329-7677
Straight trucks: 715
Tractors: 4,715
Trailers: 14,000
Owner-operators: 2,300
Employees: 5,215
Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, expedited, intermodal, temperature control, bulk, tanker, warehousing
Mullen Group (3)
Okotoks, AB
Customer line: 866-995-7711
Straight trucks: 1,559
Tractors: 3,531
Trailers: 9,215
Owner-operators: 1,413
Employees: 5,034
Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, expedited, intermodal, temperature control, bulk, tanker, warehousing
Stock: TSE: MTL
Canadian National Transportation (4)
Montreal, QC
Customer line: 888-888-5909
Straight trucks: 0
Tractors: 0
Trailers: 9,215
Owner-operators: 1,413
Employees: 5,034
(* totals do not reflect TransX holdings)
Services: intermodal, temperature control
Stock: TSE: CNR
Bison Transport (5)
Winnipeg, MB
Customer line: 800-363-0003
Straight trucks: 0
Tractors: 2,140
Trailers: 6,070
Owner-operators: 1,050
Employees: 2,650
Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, expedited, intermodal, temperature control, warehousing
GFL Environmental (6)
Vaughan, ON
Customer line: 866-417-2797
Straight trucks: 5,048
Tractors: 597
Trailers: 1,920
Owner-operators: 68
Employees: 8,993
Services: dedicated, bulk, tanker
Stock: TSE: GFL
Trimac (7)
Calgary, AB
Customer line: 403-298-5100
Straight trucks: 9
Tractors: 2,082
Trailers: 3,493
Owner-operators: 1,160
Employees: 3,438
Services: truckload, dedicated, intermodal, bulk, tanker, warehousing
Canada Cartage (8)
Mississauga, Ont.
Customer line: 800-268-2228
Straight trucks: 416
Tractors: 1,451
Trailers: 3,093
Owner-operators: 860
Employees: 3,468
Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, expedited, intermodal, temperature control, tanker, warehousing
Challenger Motor Freight (9)
Cambridge, ON
Customer line: 800-265-6358
Straight trucks: 0
Tractors: 1,295
Trailers: 3,380
Owner-operators: 250
Employees: 1,227
Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, expedited, intermodal, temperature control, bulk, warehousing
Charger Logistics (10)
Brampton, ON
Customer line: 905-793-3525
Straight trucks: 5
Tractors: 880
Trailers: 3,500
Owner-operators: 750
Employees: N/A
Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, expedited, temperature control, warehousing
Manitoulin (11)
Gore Bay, ON
Customer line: 800-265-1485
Straight trucks: 315
Tractors: 1,205
Trailers: 2,340
Owner-operators: 365
Employees: N/A
Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, expedited, intermodal, temperature control, tanker, warehousing
Titanium Transportation Group (12)
Bolton, ON
Customer line: 905-266-3010
Straight trucks: 2
Tractors: 800
Trailers: 3,000
Owner-operators: 403
Employees: 1,100
Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, expedited, intermodal, temperature control, bulk, tanker, warehousing
Stock: CVE: TTR
CAT/ Canadian American Trans. (13)
Coteau-du-Lac, QC
Customer line: 800-363-5313
Straight trucks: 0
Tractors: 925
Trailers: 2,750
Owner-operators: 125
Employees: 1,286
Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, expedited, intermodal, temperature control, bulk, tanker, warehousing
M-O Freightworks (14)
Brampton, ON
Customer line: 905-792-6100
Straight trucks: 126
Tractors: 515
Trailers: 2,979
Owner-operators: 417
Employees: N/A
Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, expedited, intermodal, temperature control, bulk, tanker, warehousing
KAG Canada (15)
Edmonton, AB
Customer line: 780-472-6633
Straight trucks: 0
Tractors: 1,048
Trailers: 2,500
Owner-operators: 200
Employees: 1,690
Services: dedicated, bulk, tanker
Consolidated FastFrate (16)
Woodbridge, ON
Customer line: 800-268-1564
Straight trucks: 18
Tractors: 1,446
Trailers: 2,050
Owner-operators: 1,028
Employees: 2,530
Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, expedited, intermodal, temperature control, bulk, warehousing
Groupe Robert (17)
Rougemont, QC
Customer line: 800-361-8281
Straight trucks: 4
Tractors: 927
Trailers: 2,470
Owner-operators: 366
Employees: 3,200
Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, intermodal, temperature control, bulk, tanker, warehousing
UPS Canada (18)
Mississauga, ON
Customer line: 800-742-5877
Straight trucks: 2,862
Tractors: 170
Trailers: 362
Owner-operators: 0
Employees: 13,000
Services: truckload, LTL, expedited, intermodal, temperature control, warehousing
Stock: NYSE: UPS
Kriska Transportation Group (19)
Prescott, ON
Customer line: 800-461-8000
Straight trucks: 1
Tractors: 785
Trailers: 2,186
Owner-operators: 235
Employees: 937
Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, expedited, intermodal, temperature control, warehousing
General Logistics Systems – GLS Canada (20)
Dorval, QC
Customer line: 888-463-4266
Straight trucks: 99
Tractors: 546
Trailers: 1,795
Owner-operators: 825
Employees: 2,100
Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, expedited, intermodal
Stock: LON: RMG
Highlight Motor Group (21)
Concord, ON
Customer line: 905-761-1400
Straight trucks: 12
Tractors: 625
Trailers: 1,450
Owner-operators: 25
Employees: 1,200
Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, expedited, intermodal, temperature control, warehousing
Purolator (2022)
Mississauga, ON
Customer line: 888-744-7123
Straight trucks: 181
Tractors: 592
Trailers: 1,084
Owner-operators: 0
Employees: 13,000
Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, expedited, intermodal, temperature control, bulk, warehousing
XTL Transport (23)
Etobicoke, ON
Customer line: 800-665-9318
Straight trucks: 0
Tractors: 456
Trailers: 1,273
Owner-operators: 50
Employees: 775
Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, intermodal, temperature control, bulk, tanker, warehousing
Pride Group Logistics (24)
Mississauga, ON
Customer line: 905-564-7458
www.shipwithpride.com
Straight trucks: 11
Tractors: 397
Trailers: 1,276
Owner-operators: 194
Employees: 471
Services: truckload, dedicated, expedited, intermodal, temperature control, warehousing
Siemens Transportation Group (25)
Saskatoon, SK
Customer line: 800-667-8556
Straight trucks: 14
Tractors: 359
Trailers: 1,310
Owner-operators: 163
Employees: 734
Services: truckload, LTL, dedicated, expedited, intermodal, temperature control, bulk, warehousing
