Canada’s biggest truck fleets: The Top 100 (76-100)

by Today's Trucking

The annual Today’s Trucking Top 100 continues with the fleets ranked 76-100. Rankings are based on total equipment counts.

Top 100 truck fleets
The Today’s Trucking Top 100 is the definitive ranking of fleet capacity in Canada.

76. TVM Logistics

Cottam, ON          

Customer Line: 877-272-6266

www.tvmltd.ca

Straight Trucks: 0

Tractors: 110

Trailers: 465

OO: 87

Employees: 56     

Services: TL, LTL, Dedicated, Expedited

77. Musket Transport

Mississauga, ON

Customer Line: 905-823-7800

www.musket.ca

Straight Trucks: 2

Tractors: 351

Trailers: 214

OO: 50      

Employees: 390

Services: TL, LTL, Dedicated, Expedited, Intermodal, Temp. Control      , Bulk, Tanker, Warehousing

78. Fluke Transport

Hamilton, ON       

Customer Line: 800-263-4843

www.fluke.ca

Straight Trucks: 12

Tractors: 105

Trailers: 450

OO: 65

Employees: 150

Services: TL, LTL, Dedicated, Expedited, Temp. Control, Warehousing

Ron Foxcroft’s success is no fluke

79. Travelers Transportation Services

Brampton, ON     

Customer Line: 800-265-8789

www.travelers.ca

Straight Trucks: 1

Tractors: 160

Trailers: 400

OO: 12      

Employees:           191

Services: TL, LTL, Dedicated, Expedited, Intermodal, Temp. Control     

80. Harbour Link Container Services

Delta, BC

Customer Line: 604-940-5522

www.harbour-link.com

Straight Trucks: 0

Tractors: 103

Trailers: 438

OO: 86

Employees: 158

Services: TL, Intermodal, Temp. Control, Warehousing

81. Chester Cartage

Toronto, ON

Customer Line: 416-754-7716

www.chestercartage.com

Straight Trucks: 35

Tractors: 75

Trailers: 400

OO: 0

Employees: 75     

Services: TL, LTL, Dedicated, Expedited, Temp. Control, Warehousing

82. Big Freight Systems

Steinbach, MB     

Customer Line: 800-665-0415

www.bigfreight.ca

Straight Trucks: 0

Tractors: 172

Trailers: 335

OO: 50

Employees: 250

Services: TL, LTL, Dedicated, Expedited, Warehousing

Daseke CEO retires, triggers executive search

83. Shadow Lines Transportation Group

Langley, BC          

Customer Line: 800-663-1421

www.shadowlines.com

Straight Trucks: 0

Tractors: 100

Trailers: 400

OO: 95

Employees: 5       

Services: TL, LTL, Dedicated, Expedited, Intermodal, Temp. Control      , Bulk, Tanker

84. VA Inc.

Boucherville, QC  

Customer Line: 450-641-0082

www.vatransport.com

Straight Trucks: 4

Tractors: 85

Trailers: 390

OO: 8

Employees: 287

Services: TL, LTL, Dedicated

85. Transport SN

Granby, PQ           

Customer Line: 888-666-5767

www.transportsn.com

Straight Trucks: 3

Tractors: 70

Trailers: 400

OO: 0

Employees: 125

86. Paddock Transport International

Stoney Creek, ON

Customer Line: 888-723-3625

www.paddocktransport.com

Straight Trucks: 0

Tractors: 110

Trailers: 360

OO: 15

Employees: 150

Services: TL, LTL, Dedicated, Expedited, Intermodal, Temp. Control      , Warehousing       

87. Landtran Systems

Edmonton, AB     

Customer Line: 780-468-4300

www.landtran.com

Straight Trucks: 22

Tractors: 120

Trailers: 300

OO: 95

Employees: 205

Services: TL, Dedicated, Expedited, Intermodal, Warehousing

88. Groupe Transport Bernieres

Quebec, QC          

Customer Line: 418-684-2421

www.bernieres.ca

Straight Trucks: 8

Tractors: 150

Trailers: 284

OO: 15

Employees: 260

Services: TL, Dedicated, Temp. Control  

89. Express Mondor

Lavaltrie, QC

Customer Line: 877-568-6662

Accueil

Straight Trucks: 1

Tractors: 105

Trailers: 307

OO: 1

Employees: 190

Services: TL, LTL, Dedicated, Intermodal, Warehousing

90. Connors Transfer

Stellarton, NS

Customer Line: 902-752-1142

www.connorstransfer.com

Straight Trucks: 0

Tractors: 165

Trailers: 245

OO: 18

Employees: 240

Services: TL, LTL ,Dedicated, Expedited, Temp. Control

91. ASL Global Logistics

Brampton, ON     

Customer Line: 877-294-2111

www.aslgloballogistics.ca

Straight Trucks:     0

Tractors: 170

Trailers:     235

OO: 70

Employees: 40

Services: TL, LTL    , Dedicated, Expedited, Intermodal, Temp. Control, Bulk, Tanker, Warehousing

92. Northern Industrial Carriers

Edmonton, AB     

Customer Line: 780-465-0341

www.nictrucking.com     

Straight Trucks: 4

Tractors: 45

Trailers: 350

OO: 2

Employees: 55     

Services: TL, LTL, Dedicated, Temp. Control, Bulk, Tanker, Warehousing

93. Transport Jocelyn Bourdeau

St-Chrysosotme, QC        

Customer Line: 450-826-1129

www.tjbi.ca

Straight Trucks: 0

Tractors: 115

Trailers: 281

OO: 0

Employees: 190

Services: TL, LTL, Intermodal      

94. Transport Matte

Donnacona, QC

Customer Line: 418-285-0777

www.transportmatte.com

Straight Trucks: 1

Tractors: 150

Trailers: 230

OO: 0

Employees: 172

Services: Bulk, Tanker

95. Groupe Goyette

St-Hyacinthe, QC 

Customer Line: 800-387-0346

www.groupegoyette.com

Straight Trucks: 0

Tractors: 63

Trailers: 312

OO: 31

Employees: 135

Services: TL, LTL, Dedicated, Intermodal, Warehousing

96. Shandex Truck Inc.

Pickering, ON       

Customer Line: 905-420-7407

www.shandex.com

Straight Trucks: 0

Tractors: 64

Trailers: 310

OO: 5

Employees: 85     

Services: TL, LTL, Dedicated, Temp. Control, Warehousing

97. King Freight Lines

Pictou, NS

Customer Line: 902-485-8077

www.kingfreight.com      

Straight Trucks: 0

Tractors: 96

Trailers: 250

OO: 0

Employees: 125

Services: TL, Dedicated, Expedited, Intermodal, Temp. Control, Bulk

98. Transport Sylvester & Forget

Saint-Stanislas-de-Kostka, QC     

Customer Line: 450-377-2535

www.tsyf.com

Straight Trucks: 0

Tractors: 80

Trailers: 260

OO: 0

Employees: 97     

Services: TL, Intermodal

99. W.S. Bell Cartage

Kitchener , ON     

Customer Line: 800-263-3597

www.bellcartage.com

Straight Trucks: 12

Tractors: 64

Trailers: 250

OO: 33

Employees: 66     

Services: TL, LTL, Dedicated, Expedited, Intermodal, Temp. Control      , Bulk  

100. Keypoint Carriers

Woodstock, ON

Customer Line: 519-537-8907

www.keypointcarriers.com

Straight Trucks: 0

Tractors: 85

Trailers: 240

OO: 68

Employees: 30     

Services: TL, LTL, Dedicated, Expedited, Temp. Control

  • Compiled by Derek Clouthier
What’s driving the flurry of M&A activity?

Have your say

We won't publish or share your data

*