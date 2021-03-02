Canada’s biggest truck fleets: The Top 100 (76-100)
The annual Today’s Trucking Top 100 continues with the fleets ranked 76-100. Rankings are based on total equipment counts.
76. TVM Logistics
Cottam, ON
Customer Line: 877-272-6266
Straight Trucks: 0
Tractors: 110
Trailers: 465
OO: 87
Employees: 56
Services: TL, LTL, Dedicated, Expedited
77. Musket Transport
Mississauga, ON
Customer Line: 905-823-7800
Straight Trucks: 2
Tractors: 351
Trailers: 214
OO: 50
Employees: 390
Services: TL, LTL, Dedicated, Expedited, Intermodal, Temp. Control , Bulk, Tanker, Warehousing
78. Fluke Transport
Hamilton, ON
Customer Line: 800-263-4843
Straight Trucks: 12
Tractors: 105
Trailers: 450
OO: 65
Employees: 150
Services: TL, LTL, Dedicated, Expedited, Temp. Control, Warehousing
79. Travelers Transportation Services
Brampton, ON
Customer Line: 800-265-8789
Straight Trucks: 1
Tractors: 160
Trailers: 400
OO: 12
Employees: 191
Services: TL, LTL, Dedicated, Expedited, Intermodal, Temp. Control
80. Harbour Link Container Services
Delta, BC
Customer Line: 604-940-5522
Straight Trucks: 0
Tractors: 103
Trailers: 438
OO: 86
Employees: 158
Services: TL, Intermodal, Temp. Control, Warehousing
81. Chester Cartage
Toronto, ON
Customer Line: 416-754-7716
Straight Trucks: 35
Tractors: 75
Trailers: 400
OO: 0
Employees: 75
Services: TL, LTL, Dedicated, Expedited, Temp. Control, Warehousing
82. Big Freight Systems
Steinbach, MB
Customer Line: 800-665-0415
Straight Trucks: 0
Tractors: 172
Trailers: 335
OO: 50
Employees: 250
Services: TL, LTL, Dedicated, Expedited, Warehousing
83. Shadow Lines Transportation Group
Langley, BC
Customer Line: 800-663-1421
Straight Trucks: 0
Tractors: 100
Trailers: 400
OO: 95
Employees: 5
Services: TL, LTL, Dedicated, Expedited, Intermodal, Temp. Control , Bulk, Tanker
84. VA Inc.
Boucherville, QC
Customer Line: 450-641-0082
Straight Trucks: 4
Tractors: 85
Trailers: 390
OO: 8
Employees: 287
Services: TL, LTL, Dedicated
85. Transport SN
Granby, PQ
Customer Line: 888-666-5767
Straight Trucks: 3
Tractors: 70
Trailers: 400
OO: 0
Employees: 125
86. Paddock Transport International
Stoney Creek, ON
Customer Line: 888-723-3625
Straight Trucks: 0
Tractors: 110
Trailers: 360
OO: 15
Employees: 150
Services: TL, LTL, Dedicated, Expedited, Intermodal, Temp. Control , Warehousing
87. Landtran Systems
Edmonton, AB
Customer Line: 780-468-4300
Straight Trucks: 22
Tractors: 120
Trailers: 300
OO: 95
Employees: 205
Services: TL, Dedicated, Expedited, Intermodal, Warehousing
88. Groupe Transport Bernieres
Quebec, QC
Customer Line: 418-684-2421
Straight Trucks: 8
Tractors: 150
Trailers: 284
OO: 15
Employees: 260
Services: TL, Dedicated, Temp. Control
89. Express Mondor
Lavaltrie, QC
Customer Line: 877-568-6662
Straight Trucks: 1
Tractors: 105
Trailers: 307
OO: 1
Employees: 190
Services: TL, LTL, Dedicated, Intermodal, Warehousing
90. Connors Transfer
Stellarton, NS
Customer Line: 902-752-1142
Straight Trucks: 0
Tractors: 165
Trailers: 245
OO: 18
Employees: 240
Services: TL, LTL ,Dedicated, Expedited, Temp. Control
91. ASL Global Logistics
Brampton, ON
Customer Line: 877-294-2111
Straight Trucks: 0
Tractors: 170
Trailers: 235
OO: 70
Employees: 40
Services: TL, LTL , Dedicated, Expedited, Intermodal, Temp. Control, Bulk, Tanker, Warehousing
92. Northern Industrial Carriers
Edmonton, AB
Customer Line: 780-465-0341
Straight Trucks: 4
Tractors: 45
Trailers: 350
OO: 2
Employees: 55
Services: TL, LTL, Dedicated, Temp. Control, Bulk, Tanker, Warehousing
93. Transport Jocelyn Bourdeau
St-Chrysosotme, QC
Customer Line: 450-826-1129
Straight Trucks: 0
Tractors: 115
Trailers: 281
OO: 0
Employees: 190
Services: TL, LTL, Intermodal
94. Transport Matte
Donnacona, QC
Customer Line: 418-285-0777
Straight Trucks: 1
Tractors: 150
Trailers: 230
OO: 0
Employees: 172
Services: Bulk, Tanker
95. Groupe Goyette
St-Hyacinthe, QC
Customer Line: 800-387-0346
Straight Trucks: 0
Tractors: 63
Trailers: 312
OO: 31
Employees: 135
Services: TL, LTL, Dedicated, Intermodal, Warehousing
96. Shandex Truck Inc.
Pickering, ON
Customer Line: 905-420-7407
Straight Trucks: 0
Tractors: 64
Trailers: 310
OO: 5
Employees: 85
Services: TL, LTL, Dedicated, Temp. Control, Warehousing
97. King Freight Lines
Pictou, NS
Customer Line: 902-485-8077
Straight Trucks: 0
Tractors: 96
Trailers: 250
OO: 0
Employees: 125
Services: TL, Dedicated, Expedited, Intermodal, Temp. Control, Bulk
98. Transport Sylvester & Forget
Saint-Stanislas-de-Kostka, QC
Customer Line: 450-377-2535
Straight Trucks: 0
Tractors: 80
Trailers: 260
OO: 0
Employees: 97
Services: TL, Intermodal
99. W.S. Bell Cartage
Kitchener , ON
Customer Line: 800-263-3597
www.bellcartage.com
Straight Trucks: 12
Tractors: 64
Trailers: 250
OO: 33
Employees: 66
Services: TL, LTL, Dedicated, Expedited, Intermodal, Temp. Control , Bulk
100. Keypoint Carriers
Woodstock, ON
Customer Line: 519-537-8907
Straight Trucks: 0
Tractors: 85
Trailers: 240
OO: 68
Employees: 30
Services: TL, LTL, Dedicated, Expedited, Temp. Control
- Compiled by Derek Clouthier
