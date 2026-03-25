Canada’s trucking employment dropped 4% in February: THRC

Employment in Canada’s trucking and logistics sector declined by 30,500 jobs (or 4%) year over year in February, pointing to continued pressure from current economic conditions, according to Trucking HR Canada’s most recent news release.

Job losses were higher among transport truck drivers, whose employment fell by 5.5%, or 18,000 positions, compared to February last year. At the same time, employment across all industries in Canada remained largely unchanged over the same period, rising just 0.02%.

“The trucking and logistics sector continues to experience labour market changes during the current economic conditions,” says Craig Faucette, THRC chief operating officer, in the release. “THRC is actively supporting employers with labour market insights that inform strategic decisions, along with workforce solutions that help build a resilient, skilled workforce.”

Unemployment in the sector also increased, rising from 4.8% to 5.2% year over year. Meanwhile, for truck drivers, the unemployment rate jumped to 5.7%, just 0.3 percentage points.

The number of active job seekers in the trucking and logistics sector increased by more than 3%, rising to 40,200 compared to February 2025.