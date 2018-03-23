Canadian driver wins Highway Hero Award

AKRON, Ohio – A Canadian truck driver has won the 35th Goodyear Highway Hero Award.

Frank Vieira of Ancaster, Ont. won the award for administering first aid to a motorist who had been pierced through the neck by a broken steering wheel after crashing into a truck.

Vieira was chosen as the winner among three finalist at this year’s Mid-America Trucking Show (MATS).

“Since 1983, the Goodyear Highway Hero Award has honored truck drivers who have rescued children from drowning, pulled injured people from burning vehicles, saved law enforcement officials from attackers and more,” said Gary Medalis, marketing director, Goodyear. “Every truck driver we’ve met through the Goodyear Highway Hero Award program has been just that: a hero. And today, we are proud to add Frank Vieira to that list.”

As the Goodyear Highway Hero Award winner, Vieira receives a special Highway Hero ring, a cash prize and other items.