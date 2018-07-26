Truck News

News

Canadian shipping costs rose in May: CGFI

TORONTO, Ont. – The cost of ground transportation for Canadian shippers increased 0.5% in May, according to the latest Canadian General Freight Index (CGFI) from Nulogx.

The base rate was up 1.2% compared to April, with fuel surcharges accounting for 18.05% of the rate.

“Total freight costs increased by another 0.5% in May,” said Doug Payne, president and COO, Nulogx. “Fuel Surcharge is now over 18% of the total base costs. Both domestic LTL and TL actually declined marginally while cross-border truckload and LTL increased. All sectors continue to track well above last year’s level.”

More info on the index can be found at www.CGFI.ca.

Print this page
Related Articles
string(37) "filter[news-category]=economy" TruckNews
TodaysTrucking


Have your say:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*