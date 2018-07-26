Canadian shipping costs rose in May: CGFI

TORONTO, Ont. – The cost of ground transportation for Canadian shippers increased 0.5% in May, according to the latest Canadian General Freight Index (CGFI) from Nulogx.

The base rate was up 1.2% compared to April, with fuel surcharges accounting for 18.05% of the rate.

“Total freight costs increased by another 0.5% in May,” said Doug Payne, president and COO, Nulogx. “Fuel Surcharge is now over 18% of the total base costs. Both domestic LTL and TL actually declined marginally while cross-border truckload and LTL increased. All sectors continue to track well above last year’s level.”

More info on the index can be found at www.CGFI.ca.