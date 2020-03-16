Canadian Susie De Ridder among Driver of the Year finalists

PLOVER, Wis. – A Canadian driver is among three finalists chosen for the inaugural 2020 Female Driver of the Year award by the Women In Trucking Association and Walmart.

Susie De Ridder, a company driver at Armour, has been driving for 40 years, and has nearly 4 million accident-free miles.

The other finalists are Carmen Anderson, a company driver at America’s Service Line, and Sarah Fiske, a company driver with FedEx Freight.

Anderson has more than 2.5 million accident-free miles to her credit while Fiske has driven 1.7 million safe miles.

The award recognizes outstanding female professional drivers who lead the industry in safety standards while actively enhancing the public image of the trucking industry.

“Walmart is committed to providing women a great workplace to grow their careers,” said Bryan Most, vice-president of transportation for Walmart.

“We are thrilled to sponsor Women In Trucking’s first-ever Female Driver of the Year award and to honor these finalists for making a positive impact in the transportation industry.”

The judging panel includes Lori Furnell, director of talent acquisition, Walmart Supply Chain; Jeana Hysell, senior safety consultant, J. J. Keller and Associates; Tim Ridley, talk radio host; and Ellen Voie, WIT president and CEO.

“It was incredibly difficult to narrow down the nearly 100 submissions to just three deserving finalists,” said Voie.

“However, these outstanding individuals have proven safety records and are truly making a difference in the industry.”

The winner will be chosen based on her safety record, positive community contributions, and impact on the public image of the trucking industry.

She will be awarded a plaque and commemorative ring.