Canadian truck driver vacancies surge to record levels: Report
Trucking HR Canada is reporting a “staggering” vacancy rate among Canadian truck drivers, with 22,990 vacant driving jobs in the third quarter of 2021.
The numbers represent a 20% surge in job openings over the second quarter of the year. And it’s the highest point since Statistics Canada began tracking job vacancies in 2015.
“These driver vacancies are unquestionably a cause for concern,” Trucking HR Canada CEO Angela Splinter said, referring to Special Report: Vacancies in Trucking and Logistics. “Economic recovery in Canada is dependent on our industry having a strong workforce. It is clear that the trucking and logistics sector needs more support and programming to tackle the driver shortage.”
To compound matters, 44.3% of the unfilled driving jobs remained vacant for more than 90 days in the third quarter, compared to 34.5% in the second quarter.
“Truck drivers are increasingly difficult to recruit,” the report observes, noting that only 12.2% of the open jobs are filled in less than 15 days, compared to 20.8% in the previous quarter.
“This indicates the increasing challenges faced by employers in finding suitable job candidates, as across Canada only 32% of all job openings have been vacant for more than 90 days.”
Among the driver vacancies, 94.3% were full-time positions compared to 73.8% in other economic sectors, and 91.3% of the driving jobs were permanent rather than seasonal.
A vacancy rate of 8% in truck transportation lags only the 12.9% rate in the accommodation and food services sector, where many businesses have seen public health measures open and close their doors. Vacancy rates across all economic sectors averaged 5.4%.
Ontario accounts for 6,080 (26.4%) of all truck driver vacancies, followed by British Columbia at 4,280, and Alberta at 3,925.
Several trucking industry groups have also raised concerns that unvaccinated cross-border truck drivers will leave their jobs when a vaccine mandate is applied as of Jan. 15. The Canadian Trucking Alliance estimates that as many as 12,000 to 16,000 truck drivers will leave cross-border trucking based on current vaccination rates.
Senior government officials have confirmed to TruckNews.com that there are no plans to change the enforcement date for Canada’s vaccine mandate.
Expecting a driver who has had at least 10hrs off every day to do a 36hr reset away from home for no pay is the biggest issue, that and unpaid free time. Also companies who have cameras facing inside the cab is another issues most drivers hate. Glad im under provincial hours of service.
I see record numbers of sick truck drivers homeless and sick in ont. Last night a number of radio stations ran a information piece about sick truck drivers across Canada . No one stepped to support these sick drivers. So record # are quitting because of sickness or other jobs. Pay needs to come up and with e logs coming hourly pay needs to be close to $30/ hr plus overtime. A large numbers of trucking companies thought e logs would force drivers and owners ops with insurance issues to work for them most of these owners ops are just leaving trucking in ont. Every day I see more. And more sick drivers in the shelter system.