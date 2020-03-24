Canadian Trucking Alliance launches “#thankatrucker” social media campaign

TORONTO, Ont. – The Canadian Trucking Alliance has launched a social media campaign to “thank a trucker” as supplies continue to roll during the fight against Covid-19.

The alliance is encouraging people to record their heartfelt thank-yous on video, and upload them through social media platforms with the #thankatrucker hashtag and a tag of @CanTruck.

“I just wanted to give a shout out to the men and women of our industry, particularly our drivers, who in these difficult times are making sure the supply chain continues to move,” alliance chairman Scott Smith says in his video, while wearing a #thankatrucker t-shirt.

https://twitter.com/CanTruck/status/1242457318756888578

“My whole life, people have had what they want, where they want, when they want, without giving a lot of though. But I’ll tell you, these days, I think when people need, they are giving thought to how it gets there.”

Smith describes truck drivers as “superheroes”.

Jake Allen, a goalie with the St. Louis Blues, has also shared a video of thanks.

https://twitter.com/truckingpei/status/1242462150930694145

“They’re keeping us afloat,” he says of truck drivers. “They’re making the world go round and make everything tick.”

“Throughout history, Canadians have depended on truck drivers to support the country in times of need. Once again, they have answered the call,” says Marco Beghetto, CTA’s vice-president – communications. “Thank you to all the women and men who are delivering food, emergency relief supplies vital medical and sanitation products we desperately need right now.

“As a society we enjoy an unparalleled level of security and certainty because of the sophistication and reliability of our modern supply chain. In large part, it is the professional driver that ultimately makes it happen.”

The campaign is about more than words alone. The CTA is also encouraging businesses to work with carriers to provide things like portable washrooms, rest spaces, and food on site. Food truck operators and members of the general public are also being encouraged to bring drivers food to eat where other food services are unavailable.

“While truck drivers are on the frontlines, literally pulling for Canada, they can’t do it alone,” Beghetto said. “We need to overcome this crisis together so if there’s any little bit you can do to help, the industry and truck drivers everywhere will be eternally grateful.”