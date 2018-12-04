Canvec acquires Location RP assets

MONTREAL, Que. — Canvec Leasing has acquired the assets of Location RP, a Montreal-based business that specialized in renting semi-trailers and container chassis.

In the process, Canvec increases its fleet by more than 50%. Most of Location RP’s clients were based in the South Shore area.

“Now, with over 1,200 trailers, we will be able to cater to the needs of customers even more and meet the increasing demand for our services,” said Danny Lefebvre, president and CEO of Canvec Leasing.

In the process, Canvec is also expanding its 24/7 roadside assistance program, expanding the number of service units available for Montreal, the North Shore and South Shore.

Canvec Leasing was founded in 1990.