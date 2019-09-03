Capital Gear appoints director of corporate development

EDMONTON, Alta. — Capital Gear has named Joe Herauf director of corporate development, a newly created role.

Herauf has more than 35 years of sales, operations and strategy development experience.

“He will utilize this experience in developing and executing strategies for business development with current and new customers,” the company said.

The position was created to support the development and execution of the long-term strategies of Capital Gear as it continues to grow its market share, it added.

Capital Gear is a remanufacturer of premium transmissions, differentials, transfer cases, steering and driveline for the aftermarket truck industry.