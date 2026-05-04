CBSA grants penalty grace period after system issues
The Canada Border Services Agency says it is continuing to process delayed commercial messages following a system update on April 19 that disrupted several systems used for the mandatory exchange of commercial information.
The agency said the service interruptions have created challenges for carriers, freight forwarders, warehouse operators, brokers and importers in meeting reporting requirements.
Effective April 19 and until further notice, CBSA has implemented a grace period for administrative monetary penalties related to contraventions involving the electronic transmission of data through the affected systems.
CBSA said clients are still required to report and are encouraged to submit electronic reports as soon as possible to facilitate the release of goods.
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