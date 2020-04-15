CBSA reduces service hours at 27 sites

OTTAWA, Ont. — The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has announced the temporary reduction of service hours at 27 low-traffic ports of entry (POE) along the Canada-U.S. border.

“These Covid-19 related measures are temporary, and in effect as of April 15 at 11:59 p.m. They will remain in effect until further notice,” the agency said Tuesday night.

Click here for the list of affected sites.

“Economic supply chains and trade will remain open and we will work to ensure that access to goods and services is not interrupted. As such, these changes should not affect commercial traffic,” the agency said.

Canada and the U.S. introduced border measures to limit the spread of the virus in late March. Talks are underway on extending the travel restrictions.