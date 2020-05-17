CBSA suspends service at Four Falls

WOODSTOCK, N.B. – There will be no service at the Four Falls, N.B., port of entry (POE) along the Canada-U.S. border from Sunday, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has announced.

The Four Falls POE operates on a seasonal basis from April to September, and opened for the season April 13, it said.

“Due to the present public health situation and current restrictions on non-essential travel, the CBSA has reviewed its operations and will temporarily suspend service at the Four Falls port of entry effective May 17, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. ADT,” the agency said.

“This measure is intended to be temporary in nature and will remain in effect until further notice.”

The CBSA said that persons whose travel is essential must seek entry to Canada at an alternate POE, such as the Andover border crossing or the Gillespie crossing.

The federal government introduced border restrictions in late March to limit the spread of Covid-19.