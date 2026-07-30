CBSA to end Commercial Driver Registration Program

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) will end its Commercial Driver Registration Program (CDRP) on Sept. 1, citing low participation and overlap with the Free and Secure Trade (FAST) program.

The CDRP allows pre-approved commercial drivers to receive expedited processing when entering Canada. The CBSA said the program received just 158 applications during the 2025-26 fiscal year, compared with approximately 12,000 annual applications for FAST.

Applications submitted on or before Sept. 1 will continue to be processed, and existing CDRP membership cards will remain valid until they expire.

The CBSA is encouraging commercial drivers who want to maintain Trusted Trader benefits to apply for the FAST program, which provides access to dedicated lanes and expedited border clearance in both Canada and the United States at participating ports of entry.

The agency said it is working with commercial carriers, industry associations and other stakeholders to ensure a smooth transition and provide affected drivers with information before the program is discontinued.