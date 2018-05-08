Central Ontario Regional Truck Driving Championships scheduled for June 9

KITCHENER, Ont. — The 33rd annual Central Ontario Regional Truck Driving Championships is scheduled for June 9, 2018.

The event, this year being held at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium Complex, in Kitchener, Ont., will see the most talented drivers in the region go head to head for a chance to qualify for the Ontario Truck Driving Championships.

The championships include a written exam, a circle check test, and an obstacle course for professional drivers to compete in.

For more information, please visit www.cortdc.com.