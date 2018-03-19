Challenger joins forces with Women’s Trucking Federation of Canada

CAMBRIDGE, Ont. — Challenger Motor Freight announced today that it will be covering the cost of any initial 12-month membership to the Women’s Trucking Federation of Canada (WTFC) for all of its female drivers.

“We were very excited when Challenger approached us with this idea. It shows how committed Challenger is in supporting WTFC and women in the trucking industry. The goal of the WTFC is to recruit, support and mentor women in a profession that is overwhelmingly male,” said Shelley Uvanille-Hesch, founder of the WFTC. “I encourage other companies to follow Challenger’s lead.”

Benefits of becoming a member of the WTFC include being part of a social committee where you will help encourage the employment of women and promote their accomplishments, access to helpful perspectives and success stories from other professional drivers, exclusive information on how to live a better life on the road

with health and safety tips.

Kim Gould, recruiting manager of Challenger Motor Freight headed up the initiative.

“At Challenger, we recognize the importance of women in the transportation industry, and understand the obstacles often facing female drivers. Challenger is proud to support their drivers and their involvement with the Women’s Trucking Federation of Canada,” she said.