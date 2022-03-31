CleanBC HDVE program application deadline extended to Sept. 30

Companies have another five months to apply for the CleanBC Heavy-Duty Vehicle Efficiency (HDVE) program, as the deadline has been extended to Sept. 30.

The program allows eligible carriers to obtain incentives to purchase and install fuel-efficient technology.

Administered by the B.C. Trucking Association (BCTA), the program also offers a free, online half-day fuel management course that describes the benefits of using various fuel-saving equipment and practices.

Incentives of up to $15,000 per vehicle and $100,000 per fleet are available for qualifying equipment that demonstrates documented savings in fuel usage and decreased greenhouse gas emissions. Equipment includes wide-base single tires, selected aerodynamic devices, and engine or fuel system modifications.

“We are excited to offer an extension to this year’s HDVE program offering,” said Cory Paterson, BCTA’s vice-president. “BCTA wants to ensure that all the carriers who can apply take advantage of the funding provided by the province of B.C. to adopt low carbon solutions that fit their operations.”