Competition Bureau cautions snow plow operators

Canada’s Competition Bureau is warning snow removal companies that they are walking on “thin ice” if they talk about certain subjects with competitors.

“Some competing snow removal companies in your region may approach you soon or over the course of the winter, offering to ‘share the workload’ or ‘split streets’ with you. They might even try to convince you to apply a surcharge for a heavy snowfall season,” the bureau says in an Aug. 11 notice.

“Agreements with competitors on these topics are illegal and could have significant consequences for you and your business.”

Snow removal businesses are prohibited from agreeing with competitors about charges, increases or surcharges; territories or streets to be covered; or the number of customers to be signed up.

The regulator recommends deciding on pricing independently, explaining contract terms to customers, and reporting suspicious activity through the bureau’s whistleblowing initiative.