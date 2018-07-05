Construction to begin on Gordie Howe bridge

WINDSOR, Ont.. – Bridging North America has secured the rights to design, build, finance, operate and maintain a new Gordie Howe International Bridge between Windsor, Ont., and Detroit.

Construction on the 853-meter cable-stayed bridge is to begin this year. It will be the longest such bridge of its kind when completed, featuring six lanes and a 2.5-km trip to cross.

“With over 2.6 million trucks a year crossing between Windsor and Detroit, carrying $1.6 million in trade per minute, today’s announcement is critical to the future success of the Canadian trucking industry as well as to the economies of both Canada and the United States,” said Canadian Trucking Alliance president Stephen Laskowski.

“During these current trade tensions, let’s not lose sight of the fact that without the Government of Canada assuming all financial responsibility for the construction of this bridge, we may not have had today’s announcement,” he added. “Ottawa’s leadership is benefiting citizens and businesses on both sides of the border, especially those who reside in the 30 US states whose largest trading partner is Canada. The Gordie Howe Bridge is a symbol of the strength of the Canada-US relationship.”

Bridging North America includes multiple construction, engineering, architecture, finance, law, and bridge operation businesses.