Continental names Mercer western sales manager

ALLENTOWN, Penn. – Tiremaker Continental has named Gary P. Mercer western sales manager to oversee the company’s aftermarket program for the traditional warehouse distributor network.

Mercer will work with all of Continental aftermarket product lines including TPMS sensors and service parts, blower motors, fan assemblies, door systems, OE replacement parts, wiper blades, and brake system parts, the company said Wednesday.

Prior to joining Continental, Mercer has had a distinguished career in the automotive aftermarket industry in executive, sales and marketing roles.

Mercer studied business and education at Youngstown State University and business administration and management at Saddleback College.

He holds the designation of automotive aftermarket professional (AAP) from AWDA University, and is an active member in the California Auto Wholesalers Association (CAWA).