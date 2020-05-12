Cornwall Truck hands out ‘care packages’

CORNWALL, Ont. — Cornwall Truck Maintenance is doing its bit to ensure truck drivers have access to essential supplies as they keep the economy running during Covid-19.

The company has been giving out “care packages” containing hand sanitizer, gloves, masks, portable male urinals and snacks to truck drivers.

“We wouldn’t be here or be operational if it weren’t for them, and we took the opportunity to give back as much as we could,” the company said.

“So, thank you truck drivers for having our back, and know that we have yours.”

Cornwall Truck is an authorized service agent for Volvo and Mack trucks. It operates a 17,200-sq.-ft. facility in Cornwall, featuring 13 service bays.

Photo: Cornwall Truck Maintenance.