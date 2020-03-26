Covid-19 hits industry events

TORONTO, Ont. – The coronavirus has hit the multibillion-dollar trade show industry hard.

Dozens of major events have been canceled or postponed across the world to stop the spread of Covid-19, and the trucking sector is no exception.

In Toronto, Newcom Media announced Thursday that Truck World has been rescheduled for Sept. 24-26. The biennial show dedicated to Canada’s trucking industry was due to take place in June.

Newcom publishes Today’s Trucking magazine and this website.

Some events are still going ahead as planned, though.

The Private Motor Truck Council’s annual conference, scheduled for June 10-12 in Niagara Falls, Ont., is still on.

So is the annual conference of Canadian Council of Motor Transport Administrators. That event is due to take place June 1-3 in Charlottetown, PEI.

Elsewhere, the Advanced Clean Transportation Expo, scheduled for May 11-14 in Long Beach, Calif., has been postponed.

In a note posted on the event website, the organizers of the show said they are finalizing new dates for ACT Expo 2020.

“The event will be rescheduled for this summer. We will send an update with the new dates very soon,” they said.

Here’s a list of major events canceled or rescheduled.

Canceled:

Rescheduled: