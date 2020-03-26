Covid-19 hits industry events
TORONTO, Ont. – The coronavirus has hit the multibillion-dollar trade show industry hard.
Dozens of major events have been canceled or postponed across the world to stop the spread of Covid-19, and the trucking sector is no exception.
In Toronto, Newcom Media announced Thursday that Truck World has been rescheduled for Sept. 24-26. The biennial show dedicated to Canada’s trucking industry was due to take place in June.
Newcom publishes Today’s Trucking magazine and this website.
Some events are still going ahead as planned, though.
The Private Motor Truck Council’s annual conference, scheduled for June 10-12 in Niagara Falls, Ont., is still on.
So is the annual conference of Canadian Council of Motor Transport Administrators. That event is due to take place June 1-3 in Charlottetown, PEI.
Elsewhere, the Advanced Clean Transportation Expo, scheduled for May 11-14 in Long Beach, Calif., has been postponed.
In a note posted on the event website, the organizers of the show said they are finalizing new dates for ACT Expo 2020.
“The event will be rescheduled for this summer. We will send an update with the new dates very soon,” they said.
Here’s a list of major events canceled or rescheduled.
Canceled:
- The Mid-America Trucking Show, scheduled for March 26-28 in Louisville, Ky.
- The Truck Trailer Manufacturers Association‘s 78th annual convention, scheduled for April 22-25 in San Antonio, Texas.
- The National Private Truck Council annual conference and exhibition, scheduled for April 26-28 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
- Dossier Systems Summit 2020, scheduled for April 20-23 in Baltimore, Md.
- The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance Workshop, scheduled for April 19-23 in San Antonio, Texas.
- The Electric Utility Fleet Managers Conference, scheduled for May 31-June 3 in Williamsburg, Va.
Rescheduled:
- HD Repair Forum, scheduled for March 24-25 in Fort Worth, Texas.
- The 100th edition of the Vancouver International Auto Show, which was set to take place at the Vancouver Convention Centre West, March 25-29. No new dates have been announced.
- The Government Fleet Expo and Conference, scheduled for May 18-21 in Anaheim, Calif., has been postponed. No new dates have been announced.
- WasteExpo 2020 rescheduled for Aug. 10-13 in New Orleans, La.
- Heavy Duty Trucking Exchange, scheduled for May 6-8 in Scottsdale, Ariz., has been postponed until Nov. 16-18.
- NAFA 2020 Institute & Expo, rescheduled for Sept. 18-20 in Indianapolis, Ind.
