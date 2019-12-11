CTA applauds signing of new trade deal

TORONTO, Ont. – The Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) is among groups applauding the signing of the amended U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, sometimes referred to as NAFTA 2.0.

Updates to the deal, which still needs to be ratified by all three governments, include dispute resolution mechanisms, labor rights, and a tighter definition of what is considered North American steel when it comes to the minimum content rules for vehicles manufactured in one of the three countries.

“CTA believes the government has worked to deliver the best deal possible under this newly amended agreement, which will promote the economic growth of the Canadian economy, through a modernized and progressive agreement,” CTA president Stephen Laskowski says. “We applaud Deputy [Prime] Minister Freeland, Global Affairs Canada, [and] the negotiating team for working proactively with stakeholders to create the best deal possible for the trade community.”

The alliance says it will also continue to collaborate with representatives on both sides of the border when it comes to addressing identified opportunities that could expedite the movement of goods shipped across the Canada-U.S. border. Those opportunities include issues like joint customs inspections, and making Customs procedures fully electronic.

“I am delighted that Canada, the United States, and Mexico have today taken an important step towards ratification of the new NAFTA. This is a progressive trade agreement that will be profoundly beneficial for our economy,” Freeland said.

The U.S. is expected to ratify the deal early next year, leaving Canada’s minority parliament to ratify the deal after that. Mexico’s government could reportedly ratify the deal before the end of this year.

Trucks move about 2/3 of Canada-U.S. trade in terms of its value.