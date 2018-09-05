CTA celebrates National Trucking Week

TORONTO, Ont. – The Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) and provincial trucking associations are celebrating the role of trucking in the overall economy during National Trucking Week.

“Driving truck is a skill and a professional commitment that has received a lot of public attention lately. This week is a time for Canadians, who benefit from the services provided by these professional men and women, to thank them for all they do to keep our economy moving,” said Canadian Trucking Alliance president Stephen Laskowski, in a statement released today.

Driving is still one of the most prevalent jobs in Canada, employing 3.1% of all male workers, according to 2016 Census data. The industry employs about 400,000 people overall. But the CTA stresses that the industry still faces employment shortages.

“Many fleets are currently trying to manage a severe shortage of qualified drivers. While the industry develops new human resource practices to attract qualified applicants, there are multiple roles customers, provincial governments and Ottawa can take to help alleviate this potential economic crisis,” said Laskowski.

“Driving truck is a very rewarding profession, which is here to stay. Anyone who is looking for a stable and rewarding career to build life around, should consider it.”