CTA looks to immigration for labor

TORONTO, Ont. – The Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) is looking for better access to immigration channels to help address a labor shortage.

Writing to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, the industry’s largest lobbying group has identified growing constraints that fleets face when trying to attract qualified labor – and warns that the issue will soon affect the broader economy.

The alliance says there should be a focus on attracting and matching new Canadians to industries like trucking that face such shortages.

The federal government plans to grow immigration levels to 340,000 people in 2020, up from 310,000 in 2018.