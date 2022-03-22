CTA offers budget suggestions to stabilize supply chain

The Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) has submitted a plan for the Canadian government to address the commercial driver shortage and help secure economic recovery by stabilizing the supply chain.

(Photo: istock)

“Currently there are over 23,000 truck driver vacancies in Canada, and this is expected to increase to over 55,000 vacancies in 2024,” CTA chairman Jean-Claude Fortin said. “This shortage of professional drivers is having a negative impact on the supply chain and by extension the economic recovery of Canada.”

Recent data made available to CTA shows a 30% to 45% decrease in the availability of trucks year-to-year for the North American business community. Other data shows that load volumes have more than tripled at times when compared to last year. The number of trucks available in some instances declined from about three trucks per load a year ago to 0.5 trucks per load currently.

The alliance recommended the following measures be contained in the upcoming budget:

The government approve Trucking HR Canada’s proposal to the Sectoral Workforce Solutions Program (SWSP). This proposal focuses on shorter term support to help address barriers for new entrants entering the trucking industry.

CTA would like to see widely available and long-term new training funding support established for trucking, like forgivable grants to cover entry level training costs.

An institutionalized wage subsidy program to support the onboarding/training of new entrants into the industry. This is needed to support post-licensing on-the-job training.

CTA would like to see the Temporary Foreign Worker Program (TFWP) application process streamlined, a recognized employer program introduced, and a seamless path to permanent residency created for our sector.

Establish training tax credits for carriers to support investments in their training programs and onboarding new drivers.