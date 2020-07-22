CTA social media tools to highlight trucking during Covid-19

TORONTO, Ont. – The Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) is building on its recent #ThankATrucker campaign, with a series of social media tools to highlight the efforts of the trucking industry and truck drivers during Covid-19.

The alliance has developed 14 social media images and messages demonstrating how the industry and drivers are implementing practices like equipment sanitation, social distancing, face masks, self-monitoring, contact tracing, and voluntary Covid-19 testing.

Additional images underscore the importance of trucking to the economy and society as a whole.

“As evidenced throughout parts of the world since the start of the pandemic, there are major events throughout history which can test the fine line between civility and chaos,” says Marco Beghetto, vice-president — communications. “I don’t think it’s an overstatement that the trucking industry, as the lifeblood of an economy and essential to the everyday lives of Canadians, answered the call to help reinforce that line.

“The industry and all truck drivers should be proud of their efforts to support and protect Canadians during the last five months,” he said. “I hope the industry, governments and the public can join us in recognizing their commitment and dedication as we diligently pave a road toward the end of this pandemic.”

The social media images can be downloaded for free here.