Cut fuel costs up to 50% with CNG

“I’m saving $130,000 – $150,000 a year* on fuel costs with CNG. Anything we can do for the environment, it’s our responsibility to do it.”

Brian Wigle, Fleet Owner, Tibbar Services Inc.

3 big reasons to switch

Compressed natural gas (CNG) is the same gas that heats your home, compressed into a density that enables its use as a truck fuel. It’s a cleaner, safer, more affordable option that allows for quick refuelling and 95 percent fewer tailpipe emissions.†

1. Fuel savings 2. Tax avoidance 3. No DEF downtime • The posted retail price of CNG is less than half the price of diesel and gasoline.



• For smaller operators, this is important because lower fuel prices increase profits.

• For fleets buying liquid fuel on the open market, CNG offers price stability and protection from volatility.

• Switching to CNG can save up to 50 percent per year on fuel costs. • Ontario charges road tax within the price of gasoline, diesel and propane. This is not charged on CNG.



• Your carbon charge associated with CNG is 20 percent lower, because it’s 20 percent less carbon intensive.

• For greater impact, blend in renewable natural gas (a certified carbon-neutral fuel made from organic waste), to any amount. It’s exempt from the carbon charge. • For many fleets, DEF-related unscheduled downtime is the number one maintenance issue—especially in winter.



• With CNG trucks, you don’t have a complex emissions control system; you don’t have a trap for diesel particulate matter where the filters become clogged, taking trucks off the road.

• This helps you save on both maintenance and downtime costs.

Bonus reason!



Weight is money CNG trucks are comparable to diesel in weight, so you’re less likely to surrender usable payload to comply with road vehicle allowances. For electric trucks in heavier-duty operations, this would be difficult to achieve without sacrificing payload.

