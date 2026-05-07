Daimler Truck extends O’Leary’s term through 2028

Daimler Truck has extended the term of John O’Leary, president and chief executive officer of Daimler Truck North America (DTNA), through the end of 2028.

O’Leary has led DTNA since 2021, a period marked by strong operational execution, disciplined market management and a clear focus on advancing both conventional and advanced technologies, the company said in a news release.

“As an experienced and well-regarded CEO, John plays a crucial role in steering DTNA through the challenging environment the industry has been facing. He will lead the company to the next level of performance together with his strong team,” said Joe Kaeser, chairman of the Supervisory Board of Daimler Truck.

“I am honored by the continued trust and look forward to continue leading our North American team,” O’Leary added. “My deep appreciation goes to them for generating all the success we’ve had. Together, we will remain focused on delivering high performance for our customers and shareholders, while working hand in hand with our best-in-class dealer network. We are fully committed to relentlessly advancing innovation across all our products and services to further strengthen our leadership in all markets in which we compete.”