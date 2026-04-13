Daimler Truck North America sees big sales slump in Q1

Daimler Truck North America said that its first-quarter sales fell by 25% to 29,432 trucks and buses, compared with a year earlier.

Daimler is the parent of Freightliner, Western Star, and Thomas Built Buses in North America. Quarterly sales at DTNA were also down more than 13% from the 34,017 trucks and buses sold in the final quarter of 2025.

Overall, Daimler Truck sold 68,849 trucks and buses worldwide in the first quarter, down 9% from 75,758 units in the first quarter of 2025. The quarterly figure was aided by a 13% increase at Mercedes-Benz Trucks to 34,486 vehicles.

Last month, Chief Financial Officer Eva Scherer said the cost from U.S. tariffs would be higher in 2026 than in 2025, placing additional pressure on truck sales.

After initially releasing the latest sales figures, Daimler is scheduled to issue its full quarterly results on May 6.