Dana broadens technician training series

ATLANTA, Ga. — Dana will add maintenance and inspection videos covering front non-drive steer axles and rear drive-axle carriers to its “Driveline Forensics” commercial-vehicle technician training series.

The “Driveline Forensics” videos are short, easy-to-follow training sessions designed to keep the audience engaged and eager to continue with more videos in the series.

“We are pleased to continue expanding the ‘Driveline Forensics’ series, providing valuable insights and training for commercial-vehicle technicians, whether they are new to the field or industry veterans,” said Mark Wallace, president of Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems for Dana. “These training courses serve an important purpose in sufficiently preparing today’s technicians to service and maintain evolving vehicle and component technologies.”

The “Driveline Forensics” series is hosted by Cristy Lee, skilled technician, multimedia

personality, motorsports reporter, and avid motorcyclist. She is perhaps best known for her work with the MotorTrend (formerly Velocity) network and several other racing series across different networks.

The latest training topic to be added to the series covers steer axle inspection. Several new courses will launch in March 2020, including, steer-axle lubrication, drive-axle inspection, drive-axle carrier assembly removal, and drive-axle carrier assembly prep and replacement.

Dana says additional “Driveline Forensics” episodes will be added throughout the year.

The “Driveline Forensics” videos are currently available at www.dana.com/commercial-vehicles under the Tools and Training tabs.

To learn more about Lee, visit www.cristylee.tv.