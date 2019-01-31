Dana launches training academy, updates e-commerce platform

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Dana is taking to the internet to educate the commercial vehicle aftermarket, launching a Dana Aftermarket Training Academy that already includes an overview of axle nomenclature.

The training resource guides users through a series of slides and videos, covering such things as product functions, design, disassembly, and assembly.

Each course is followed by a brief quiz, and those who complete the work receive a personalized certificate that can be downloaded and printed.

The training academy is already available at www.training.dana.com.

The Drive Axle Nomenclature Overview module shows users how to identify Dana axle assemblies and complete Dana axle series, and how to understand each series’ alpha-numeric identification codes.

Additional modules to be launched this year will include drive axle component identification and failure analysis, operation theory, nomenclature, and failure analyses for driveshafts and steer axles.

In related news, upgrades to the www.danaaftermarket.com e-commerce platform now offers a direct link to a media library filled with brochures and sell sheets. Secured areas of the portal offer access to images for marketing purposes, as well as off-highway service manuals and parts lists.