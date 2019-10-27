Dana, Lonestar electrify terminal tractor

ATLANTA, Ga. – Dana and Lonestar Specialty Vehicles have officially unveiled a fully electrified terminal tractor, drawing on the new Spicer Electrified e-Powertrain system.

Dana’s e-Powertrain can be adapted by Lonestar SV into a vehicle with a non-powered rolling chassis, or retrofit existing diesel-powered vehicles that are destined to be converted into all-electric trucks, the companies said during the North American Commercial Vehicle Show.

“It’s an application that can justify itself without any government incentives,” said Steve Slesinski, Dana’s director – global product planning.

The Dana powertrain includes the motor, inverter, power electronics cradle, and battery systems, but Lonestar SV completed the vehicle integration in-house.

“Dana engineered the electric powertrain from the ground up,” said Mark Wallace, president of Dana Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies.

“It provides customers with an environmentally friendly solution for increased uptime and lower service intervals, adding tremendous value to our product offerings,” added Blake Yazel, general manager for Lonestar Specialty Vehicle Group.

The terminal tractor has a gross combination weight rating of 80,000 or 101,000 lb., and comes in 4×2, 6×2, and 6×4 configurations.

The Lonestar SV T22 and S22 models will run for 22 hours and can recharge their batteries in just two hours. The T12 and S12 models, which will run for 12 hours on a charge, come with DC fast-charging capabilities.

Lonestar has deployed 2,500 Class 8 trucks overall