Date set for inquest into death of dump truck driver

A coroner’s inquest will be held into the death of a dump truck driver who was injured at Vale’s Copper Cliff nickel refinery in Sudbury, Ont.

Ronald Charles Lepage, 59, died in hospital on April 6, 2017, following injuries sustained while disposing waste material at the site’s tailings area.

The mandated inquest, which will examine circumstances surrounding Lepage’s death, is expected to last four days and hear from about 10 witnesses.

The proceedings will begin in the Sudbury Courthouse on June 13, with Dr. Geoffrey Bond as the presiding officer. Mathieu Ansell and Manon Arbour will serve as inquest counsel.