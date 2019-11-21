Davy Truck Sales relocates

COURTICE, Ont. – Davy Truck Sales has relocated into a new building in Courtice, Ont.

Previously based on Shawson Drive in Mississauga, Ont., the company purchased a two-acre parcel of land in May 2017 for the new location.

“Our intention is to construct a new building for our truck sales, parts and service along with a new truck wash facility,” said owner Adam Davy. “We have a couple of major players that want to partner with us on the wash side. Hopefully we’ll be breaking ground in the spring.”

The new location is located just off Hwy. 401 at Courtice Road, the first exit east of Oshawa, Ont.

“The nice thing about the location besides the highway exposure is the fact that you can exit and enter the 401 east or west bound. We are literally 30 seconds off the highway,” said Davy.

The address is 49 Courtice Court, and it’s open from 8 a.m. till 6 p.m. during the week, and until noon on Saturdays.