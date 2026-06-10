Day & Ross appoints Schnarr, Orchard to leadership roles

Day & Ross announced two promotions in its leadership team: Jeff Schnarr has been named senior vice president of Canadian operations, while Corey Orchard has become the company’s next chief information officer (CIO).

Schnarr previously served as CIO, where the company says he led a major technology modernization initiative. In his new role, he will oversee Canadian operations while continuing to support technology-driven initiatives within the business.

Before joining Day & Ross, Schnarr spent more than 20 years at McCain Foods in a variety of leadership roles, including director of integrated supply chain, head of IS for Great Britain, and global deployment lead for the SAP Program.

Orchard also joined the company from McCain Foods where he worked for 25 years. At Day & Ross, he held multiple leadership roles, most recently serving as an associate vice president of analytics, enterprise architecture and strategy. His promotion to CIO is intended to maintain momentum in the company’s digital transformation efforts, according to a news release.

(Photo: Day & Ross)

“We operate in a world where data visibility and digital capability are just as critical as the physical movement of freight. Both Jeff and Corey embody that understanding,” said Bill Doherty, CEO of Day & Ross.

“Jeff’s ability to bridge technology and operations makes him the ideal leader for our Canadian business, and Corey’s deep expertise in analytics and enterprise architecture positions us to keep pushing the boundaries of what technology can do for our customers. Together, these moves strengthen our ability to deliver the seamless, reliable experience our customers depend on.”