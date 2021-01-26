Denso appoints operations director

Denso Products and Services Americas, an affiliate of the global automotive supplier Denso Corp., has appointed Joseph Wright director of operations, the company announced Tuesday.

A logistics expert, Wright will be responsible for overseeing all Denso shipping and receiving operations across North America, including warehouse and distribution centers in California and Indiana.

Joseph Wright. (Photo: Denso)

Wright brings more than 20 years of experience in warehousing, transportation, global logistics, procurement and production to the position.

His other areas of expertise include budget management, vendor negotiations, quality control and regulatory compliance.

“We’re excited to have Joseph join our team and propel us to a higher level of operational excellence,” said Kazu Yanagawa, vice-president of Denso’s Supply Chain Management Group.

“In addition to our superior products, the Denso brand stands for unbeatable customer service. Joseph’s acumen and experience will help us continue to build on all these strengths.”

Wright graduated from the University of Michigan-Dearborn with a bachelor’s degree in psychology.

Denso is a $48-billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today.

It employs more than 170,000 people in 35 countries.